NSI: Poverty Line for Bulgaria Was BGN 308.17 in 2016

In 2016, the average monthly poverty line for the country was BGN 308.17 per capita. The number of people below this line was 1,638,700, equal to 22.9% of the population, the National Statistics Institute (NSI) said.

The poverty line decreased by 5.4% compared to the previous year, while the share of poor population increased by 0.9 percentage points.

The social protection system contributes considerably to the poverty decrease.

Poverty and social inclusion indicators are part of the common EU indicators for tracing the progress in the fight against poverty and social isolation. A main source of statistical data for calculation of the indicators is the annually conducted Survey on Income and Living Conditions (EU-SILC)./ Focus News Agency