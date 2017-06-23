Bulgarian President on Official Athens Visit

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev begins an official visit to Greece on Friday at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Ekathimerini writes.

Radev was scheduled to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Syntagma Square and will attend an official dinner hosted by Pavlopoulos in the evening.

He was also expected to meet with New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis/ /