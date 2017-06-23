Kazakhstan denies it's in talks to send troops to Syria

Politics | June 23, 2017, Friday // 09:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Kazakhstan denies it's in talks to send troops to Syria

Kazakhstan is not conducting negotiations on sending peacekeeping troops to Syria and would only despatch troops there under a United Nations mandate, the Kazakh foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday, cited by Reuters.
On Thursday, Russia's RIA news agency had quoted the head of the defense committee in the lower house of Russia's parliament as saying that proposals were being drafted for troops from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to join a Russian-led peacekeeping operation in Syria./FOCUS News Agency/

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kazakhstan, Syria, send troops
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria