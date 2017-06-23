Kazakhstan Denies It's in Talks to Send Troops to Syria
Kazakhstan is not conducting negotiations on sending peacekeeping troops to Syria and would only despatch troops there under a United Nations mandate, the Kazakh foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday, cited by Reuters.
On Thursday, Russia's RIA news agency had quoted the head of the defense committee in the lower house of Russia's parliament as saying that proposals were being drafted for troops from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to join a Russian-led peacekeeping operation in Syria./FOCUS News Agency/
