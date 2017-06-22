Bulgaria Continues Cooperation with EBRD

Business | June 22, 2017, Thursday
Bulgaria has signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to guarantee support for projects, financed through the European structural and investment funds for 2014-2020, the government’s press office said.
The memorandum provides the basis for cooperation between the bank and the authorities and beneficiaries through bilateral agreements for support to projects. The bank’s consultancy will be implemented in many fields of cooperation such as improving competitiveness, commercialisation of municipal services, water reform, reform in the energy sector and energy security, financial instruments, etc./FOCUS News Agency/

