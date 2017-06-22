Three Customs Employees Charged Over Bribes
June 22, 2017
The Specialised Prosecutor’s Office has charged three employees from the customs of Burgas with a criminal conspiracy for bribes, the Specialised Appeal Prosecutor’s Office said.
The employees were detained in an operation on June 20, 2017.
According to prosecutors, at the beginning of 2016 the three agreed to request and receive small amounts of money from every tank truck driver who wanted to pass quickly through the border checkpoint./FOCUS News Agency/
