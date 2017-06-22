Parliament changes law to remove road signs warning drivers of cameras
June 22, 2017
The Parliament has approved in second reading some changes to the road traffic law that will remove road signs indicating the presence of cameras, FOCUS News Agency reports.
In addition, the registration of a vehicle, whose owner gives it to a person with no driving licence, will be suspended for 6 months to a year. The same penalty will be imposed for a vehicle whose owner uses it without having a driving licence or being drunk./ FOCUS News Agency/
