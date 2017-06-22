Parliament Changes Law to Remove Road Signs Warning Drivers of Cameras

Politics | June 22, 2017, Thursday // 14:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Parliament Changes Law to Remove Road Signs Warning Drivers of Cameras

The Parliament has approved in second reading some changes to the road traffic law that will remove road signs indicating the presence of cameras, FOCUS News Agency reports.
In addition, the registration of a vehicle, whose owner gives it to a person with no driving licence, will be suspended for 6 months to a year. The same penalty will be imposed for a vehicle whose owner uses it without having a driving licence or being drunk./ FOCUS News Agency

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: parliament, warning, cameras
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria