BSP warns of protests unless it gets monument from state

Politics | June 22, 2017, Thursday // 14:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: BSP warns of protests unless it gets monument from state

The leader of Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Korneliya Ninova, urged Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to keep what he had proposed about the Buzludzha monument, otherwise the socialists will protest in front of the government headquarters, a reporter of FOCUS News Agency reported.
Ninova met with Regional Development Minister Nikolay Nankov to discuss the completion of a procedure for the transfer of the Buzludzha monument to BSP.
Nankov said the state cannot transfer property for free to organisations or political parties, as it is forbidden by law./FOCUS News Agency/

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria