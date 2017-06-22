BSP Warns of Protests Unless it Gets Monument from State

The leader of Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Korneliya Ninova, urged Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to keep what he had proposed about the Buzludzha monument, otherwise the socialists will protest in front of the government headquarters, a reporter of FOCUS News Agency reported.

Ninova met with Regional Development Minister Nikolay Nankov to discuss the completion of a procedure for the transfer of the Buzludzha monument to BSP.

Nankov said the state cannot transfer property for free to organisations or political parties, as it is forbidden by law./