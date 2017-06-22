Hristo Smolenov, Antiterrorism Expert: Europe Behaves Like Victim, Attracting Aggressors

Politics » DEFENSE | June 22, 2017, Thursday // 14:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Hristo Smolenov, Antiterrorism Expert: Europe Behaves Like Victim, Attracting Aggressors

Europe behaves like a victim, which attracts aggressors, antiterrorism expert Hristo Smolenov told FOCUS Radio’s Good Morning Bulgaria in relation to frequent terrorist attacks.
Apart from terror, terrorism is already causing a desire for revenge and more terror, he said. According to him, the European elites have to change their behavior to prevent a cult war and destabilisation, the goals of terrorism.
“The destabilisation of society makes it a victim of economically aggressive policies that have nothing to do with globalisation goals and tasks declared 30 years ago. Above all, organised crime and terrorism have globalised,” he explained.
The attempted attack in Brussels is the first such attack that was almost prevented, he says, thanks to the quick reaction of security services and the vigilance of citizens./FOCUS News Agency

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hristo Smolenov, Brussels
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria