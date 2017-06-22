Hristo Smolenov, Antiterrorism Expert: Europe Behaves Like Victim, Attracting Aggressors

Europe behaves like a victim, which attracts aggressors, antiterrorism expert Hristo Smolenov told FOCUS Radio’s Good Morning Bulgaria in relation to frequent terrorist attacks.

Apart from terror, terrorism is already causing a desire for revenge and more terror, he said. According to him, the European elites have to change their behavior to prevent a cult war and destabilisation, the goals of terrorism.

“The destabilisation of society makes it a victim of economically aggressive policies that have nothing to do with globalisation goals and tasks declared 30 years ago. Above all, organised crime and terrorism have globalised,” he explained.

The attempted attack in Brussels is the first such attack that was almost prevented, he says, thanks to the quick reaction of security services and the vigilance of citizens./