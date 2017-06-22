Luxembourg fines private bank Rothschild 9 million euros

Business » FINANCE | June 22, 2017, Thursday // 14:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Luxembourg fines private bank Rothschild 9 million euros

Luxembourg watchdogs have fined the local arm of Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild nearly 9 million euros (.1 million) for failing to take proper safeguards against money-laundering, the authorities and the bank said on Thursday, cited by Reuters.
A source familiar with the matter confirmed news reports that the case concerned its handling of funds linked to scandal-hit Malaysian investment fund 1MDB.
Paying the fine "marks the end of the proceeding in which it has actively participated", the bank said in a statement, noting it had taken measures to strengthen its compliance and risk control procedures./ FOCUS News Agency/

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria