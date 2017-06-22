Parliament approves changes for more effective collaboration between tax authorities

The Parliament has approved in first reading changes to the tax code to enhance the effectiveness in administrative collaboration between tax authorities, FOCUS News Agency reported.
This will happen through expanded automatic exchange of information. The changes create rules for exchange of information about advance cross-border tax rulings and advance pricing agreements, issued by EU member states.
The changes were supported by 102 MPs, while 80 voted against them./ FOCUS News Agency/

