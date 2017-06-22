Parliament approves changes for more effective collaboration between tax authorities
Business | June 22, 2017, Thursday // 13:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Parliament has approved in first reading changes to the tax code to enhance the effectiveness in administrative collaboration between tax authorities, FOCUS News Agency reported.
The Parliament has approved in first reading changes to the tax code to enhance the effectiveness in administrative collaboration between tax authorities, FOCUS News Agency reported.
This will happen through expanded automatic exchange of information. The changes create rules for exchange of information about advance cross-border tax rulings and advance pricing agreements, issued by EU member states.
The changes were supported by 102 MPs, while 80 voted against them./ FOCUS News Agency/
- » Hristo Smolenov, antiterrorism expert: Europe behaves like victim, attracting aggressors
- » Luxembourg fines private bank Rothschild 9 million euros
- » Congress Steps Up on Foreign Policy
- » Britain's May promises to listen on Brexit as queen presents government program
- » Hristo Smolenov: Terror has led to hostage syndrome
- » Bulgaria’s Parliament decided to increase the minimum retirement pension
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)