Parliament Approves Changes for More Effective Collaboration Between Tax Authorities
Business | June 22, 2017, Thursday // 13:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Parliament has approved in first reading changes to the tax code to enhance the effectiveness in administrative collaboration between tax authorities, FOCUS News Agency reported.
The Parliament has approved in first reading changes to the tax code to enhance the effectiveness in administrative collaboration between tax authorities, FOCUS News Agency reported.
This will happen through expanded automatic exchange of information. The changes create rules for exchange of information about advance cross-border tax rulings and advance pricing agreements, issued by EU member states.
The changes were supported by 102 MPs, while 80 voted against them.
- » Borisov: Defence projects exceed BGN 3.5 billion
- » Saudi security forces kill 'wanted man' in Mecca
- » Greece confirms support for Bulgaria’s joining the Schengen area
- » UK PM May welcomes Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador
- » Boyko Borisov: Everybody Backed My Proposal That We Should Continue Working Well With Turkey
- » Bulgaria, Estonia, Austria Approve Plan for EU Council Presidency Trio
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)