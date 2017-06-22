PM Boyko Borisov on Relations with Turkey: It Is Important for Bulgaria to Secure its Border

It is important for Bulgaria to secure its external border, any fence can be overcome, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov told Nova TV’s morning show.

Our border fence is to support the army and police in case of a massive refugee flow, he explained.

Regarding talks with Turkish President Recep Erdogan, Borisov said that whatever the differences, there is an agreement over the protection of the Bulgarian-Turkish border.

Asked about his visit to Turkey after visits to France and Germany and if Angela Merkel has told him to be a bridge between the EU and Turkey, the Prime Minister said that no leader in the world can take on such functions. "Our trips to Paris and Berlin have quite another meaning. We are ahead of our presidency (of the EU Council)," he said.

As for Macedonia, its joining the EU and NATO depends on the will of the Macedonian elite to go this way, Borisov said. Bulgaria is ready to provide any requested help./