6km Queue of Trucks at Kapitan Andreevo, 4km at Lesovo
Politics | June 22, 2017, Thursday // 12:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Traffic is intense on the Bulgarian-Turkish border. There is a 6km queue of cargo vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint, while at Lesovo the queue stretches along 4 km, both at exit from the country.
Traffic is intense on the Bulgarian-Turkish border. There is a 6km queue of cargo vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint, while at Lesovo the queue stretches along 4 km, both at exit from the country.
Traffic is also intense on the border with Greece, at Kulata checkpoint, while on the other borders there is normal traffic.
The information was provided by Chief Directorate Border Police according to data by 06:00 local time./ FOCUS News Agency/
- » Bulgarian President on Official Athens Visit
- » NSI: Poverty Line for Bulgaria Was BGN 308.17 in 2016
- » Kazakhstan Denies It's in Talks to Send Troops to Syria
- » Parliament Changes Law to Remove Road Signs Warning Drivers of Cameras
- » BSP Warns of Protests Unless it Gets Monument from State
- » Hristo Smolenov, Antiterrorism Expert: Europe Behaves Like Victim, Attracting Aggressors
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)