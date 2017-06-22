6km Queue of Trucks at Kapitan Andreevo, 4km at Lesovo

Traffic is intense on the Bulgarian-Turkish border. There is a 6km queue of cargo vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint, while at Lesovo the queue stretches along 4 km, both at exit from the country.
Traffic is also intense on the border with Greece, at Kulata checkpoint, while on the other borders there is normal traffic.
The information was provided by Chief Directorate Border Police according to data by 06:00 local time./ FOCUS News Agency/

