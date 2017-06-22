Two dead, 18 injured in car accidents in last 24 hours
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
wo people died, while 18 others were injured in 19 car accidents in the country over the last 24 hours, the Interior Ministry said. Two of the injured are in a serious condition.
wo people died, while 18 others were injured in 19 car accidents in the country over the last 24 hours, the Interior Ministry said. Two of the injured are in a serious condition.
In the capital Sofia, one person died, while four were injured in 137 light and 4 serious road accidents./ FOCUS News Agency/
- » Abandoned Suitcase in Vazrazhdane Suare Was Empty
- » MIG Aircraft Crashes in Constanta County
- » Helicopter Falls Down During Black Sea 2017 Exercise
- » Condition of 2 of the Migrants Injured in Trakia Highway car Crash Remains Critical
- » Fire Broke Out in A Waste Management Plant near Plovdiv
- » Died and Injured In A Crash On 'Trakya' Highway
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)