Two dead, 18 injured in car accidents in last 24 hours

Bulgaria: Two dead, 18 injured in car accidents in last 24 hours

wo people died, while 18 others were injured in 19 car accidents in the country over the last 24 hours, the Interior Ministry said. Two of the injured are in a serious condition.
In the capital Sofia, one person died, while four were injured in 137 light and 4 serious road accidents./ FOCUS News Agency/

