Clouds to Develop in Afternoon, with Rains in Some Areas

Business » TOURISM | June 22, 2017, Thursday // 11:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Clouds to Develop in Afternoon, with Rains in Some Areas

Today the weather will be sunny in the morning, while in the afternoon clouds will develop over the country and there will be rains in some areas, mainly in the eastern and mountainous regions. This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Anna Dyakova told FOCUS News Agency.
There will be light, in the Danubian Plain to moderate west-northwestern wind.
Maximum temperatures will reach 29° to 34°.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, sunny
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria