Clouds to Develop in Afternoon, with Rains in Some Areas

Today the weather will be sunny in the morning, while in the afternoon clouds will develop over the country and there will be rains in some areas, mainly in the eastern and mountainous regions. This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Anna Dyakova told FOCUS News Agency.

There will be light, in the Danubian Plain to moderate west-northwestern wind.

Maximum temperatures will reach 29° to 34°.