Blast damages wall next to NATO military area in Turkey

An explosion damaged a wall next to a military area belonging to NATO in the western Turkish province of Izmir on Thursday, CNN Turk reported, but there were no reports of any casualties.

The broadcaster said the blast occurred in a cemetery adjacent to the military area at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) in the Gultepe area of Izmir. Police sealed off the area and were investigating the cause of the explosion, it said.