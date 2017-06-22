Blast damages wall next to NATO military area in Turkey
Politics | June 22, 2017, Thursday // 10:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An explosion damaged a wall next to a military area belonging to NATO in the western Turkish province of Izmir on Thursday, CNN Turk reported, but there were no reports of any casualties.
An explosion damaged a wall next to a military area belonging to NATO in the western Turkish province of Izmir on Thursday, CNN Turk reported, but there were no reports of any casualties.
The broadcaster said the blast occurred in a cemetery adjacent to the military area at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) in the Gultepe area of Izmir. Police sealed off the area and were investigating the cause of the explosion, it said./FOCUS News Agency/
- » PM Boyko Borisov on relations with Turkey: It is important for Bulgaria to secure its border
- » 6km queue of trucks at Kapitan Andreevo, 4km at Lesovo
- » Italian fighters to temporarily guard Bulgarian airspace
- » Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva: Common history must bring together two countries, not divide them
- » Trump meets Ukraine's president, U.S. adds to Russia sanctions
- » Prof. Todor Galunov: No unity in ruling coalition on election law changes
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)