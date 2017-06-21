Hristo Smolenov: Terror has led to hostage syndrome

Terror has succeeded in "infecting" European society and has led to a hostage syndrome, security expert Hristo Smolenov said in an interview for FOCUS News Agency with regard to the attempted attack in Brussels on Tuesday.

He said this syndrome can be seen in the behaviour of certain circles, including political ones. This hostage behaviour, in connection with the well-known Stockholm syndrome, leads to strange reactions of resignation towards the perpetrators against the European freedom. It is about the society’s self-censorship. In particular, Smolenov criticised repetitive suggestions “we will not surrender, we are not afraid” by the media and interviewed persons which deny the fact that people are indeed afraid.

“I mean, if this suppressed fear is not treated with organisational-political and special means, if it is not taken into account as part of a new approach to the psychological war that is currently taking place, it can lead to unexpected consequences,” he stressed.

“Good must now feel its responsibility to the future, and it goes through the mobilisation of societies by building up a public network to counter the terrorist threat, through vigilance,” according to Smolenov./ /