Romanian PM ousted in no-confidence vote

World | June 21, 2017, Wednesday // 16:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Romanian PM ousted in no-confidence vote

Romania's prime minister and his government have been ousted in a no-confidence vote submitted by ruling party members.

A total of 241 politicians approved the motion on Wednesday, more than the 233 votes required.

The governing Social Democratic Party filed the motion to oust Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, saying that he had failed to implement the party's political agenda.

Mr Grindeanu had refused to resign and rejects the assessment of his performance.

He claims powerful party leader Liviu Dragnea wants to remove him to have a party loyalist as premier.

Dragnea is barred from being prime minister because of a 2016 conviction for vote-rigging.

"This is a sad day for us. The premier did not perform," Dragnea told politicians before the vote.

"It didn't go badly, it went quite well, but that's not enough."

After the vote was announced, some Social Democrats hugged each other.

The party will now choose a candidate for prime minister who needs to be nominated by President Klaus Iohannis.

Talks with the president are scheduled for Monday and Mr Iohannis has the right to refuse a candidate.

Parliament then votes to approve the new government.

AP

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, no-confidence vote, Sorin Grindeanu
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria