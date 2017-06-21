Romanian PM ousted in no-confidence vote

Romania 's prime minister and his government have been ousted in a no-confidence vote submitted by ruling party members.

A total of 241 politicians approved the motion on Wednesday, more than the 233 votes required.

The governing Social Democratic Party filed the motion to oust Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, saying that he had failed to implement the party's political agenda. Mr Grindeanu had refused to resign and rejects the assessment of his performance.

He claims powerful party leader Liviu Dragnea wants to remove him to have a party loyalist as premier. Dragnea is barred from being prime minister because of a 2016 conviction for vote-rigging.

"This is a sad day for us. The premier did not perform," Dragnea told politicians before the vote. "It didn't go badly, it went quite well, but that's not enough."

After the vote was announced, some Social Democrats hugged each other. The party will now choose a candidate for prime minister who needs to be nominated by President Klaus Iohannis.

Talks with the president are scheduled for Monday and Mr Iohannis has the right to refuse a candidate. Parliament then votes to approve the new government.