Bulgaria’s Parliament decided to increase the minimum retirement pension

The decision was adopted unanimously at first reading, with 187 MPs voting in favour. The bill has been submitted by the Council of Ministers.

The increase was agreed between GERB and the United Patriots during the negotiations for forming the government. Currently, the size of the minimum pension is 161 BGN, so it will go up by 11%, to 180 BGN. 11% increasem is also envisaged for the minimum size of dability pensions due to general illness, occupational accidents and occupational disease as well as survivors' pensions./ BNT