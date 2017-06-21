Bulgaria’s Parliament decided to increase the minimum retirement pension

Bulgaria’s Parliament decided on 21st of June to increase the minimum retirement pension to 180 BGN (90 Euro) as of 1st of July and to 200 BGN (100 Euro) as of 1st of October 2017.

The decision was adopted unanimously at first reading, with 187 MPs voting in favour. The bill has been submitted by the Council of Ministers.

The increase was agreed between GERB and the United Patriots during the negotiations for forming the government. Currently, the size of the minimum pension is 161 BGN, so it will go up by 11%, to 180 BGN. 11% increasem is also envisaged for the minimum size of dability pensions due to general illness, occupational accidents and occupational disease as well as survivors' pensions./ BNT

