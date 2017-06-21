Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva: Common history must bring together two countries, not divide them

The common history must bring together two countries, not divide them, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva told Bulgarian National Television with regard to the visit of Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to Bulgaria.
She said there is mutual trust and goodwill at a high level between the two countries.
“A few really historic things happened yesterday. Firstly, the Prime Minister of Macedonia made strong messages for the opening of a new chapter in the relations between the two countries. Secondly, the visit to the monument to Tsar Samuel. Thirdly, the decision to celebrate together our common history. So with yesterday's visit we began to implement the not yet signed (friendship) treaty,” she commented.
Zaharieva hopes to finalise the treaty on August 2./Focus News Agancy/

