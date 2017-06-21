Trump meets Ukraine's president, U.S. adds to Russia sanctions

President Donald Trump met with Ukraine's president on Tuesday and expressed support for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine but said nothing about Russia's role, while the U.S. government added to sanctions over Moscow's actions, reported Reuters.
Trump sat down in the Oval Office with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko for talks on the same day the U.S. Treasury Department added two Russian officials and 36 other individuals and entities to its list of those facing sanctions over Moscow's activities in Ukraine.
Trump's meeting with Poroshenko was officially called a "drop-by" visit after the Ukrainian leader's separate session with Vice President Mike Pence. With TV cameras rolling, Trump said "a lot of progress has been made" between the two countries and that the pair had "very, very good discussions."
The sanctions target Ukrainian and Russian officials and companies that U.S. authorities accuse of helping Russia tighten its grip on the Crimean peninsula, a part of Ukraine annexed by Russia in 2014 in a move Western leaders denounced as illegal.
Poroshenko called Trump, whose first five months in office have been dogged by a controversy over whether his presidential campaign team last year colluded with Russia, "one of the most reliable supporters" and "strategic partners" for Ukraine./ Focus News Agency/

