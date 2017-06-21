Prof. Todor Galunov: No unity in ruling coalition on election law changes

June 21, 2017
It is clear that there is no unity in the ruling coalition at this stage regarding changes to the Election Code, political scientist Prof. Todor Galunov told FOCUS Radio - Veliko Tarnovo.
The recent rejection of the bill for a majority electoral system by the Parliament showed that ruling Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (CEDB/GERB) cannot count on their main partner, the United Patriots, he said.
Galunov personally supports a mixed electoral system. At this stage, however, he sees no vision in the political elite about what is the system they want.
He believes the parties have to find a model to implement a majority element without destroying the current political system.

