Justice minister Francois Bayrou is quitting French government
World | June 21, 2017, Wednesday // 09:55| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
France's justice minister Francois Bayrou, a key ally of President Emmanuel Macron, told AFP Wednesday he was quitting the government, as his party battles a funding scandal.
France's justice minister Francois Bayrou, a key ally of President Emmanuel Macron, told AFP Wednesday he was quitting the government, as his party battles a funding scandal.
"I have taken a decision not to be part of the next government," Bayrou said, adding that he would hold a press conference at 5:00 pm (1500 GMT). Bayrou's small centrist MoDem party is facing allegations it used European parliamentary funds to pay assistants actually based in France./ Focus News Agency
- » French Police Found Champs Elysees Attacker's Weapons
- » Premier Filip on a Working Visit to Brussels
- » Merkel Ready to Consider Macron Eurozone Reform Ideas
- » Bulgarian Ambassador to London: 'Attack at Finsbury Park Mosque is Defined as Potential Terrorist Attack'
- » Britain, EU to Start Historic Brexit Talks
- » Theresa May: 'London Van Incident is Potential Terrorist Attack'
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)