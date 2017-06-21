Justice minister Francois Bayrou is quitting French government

World | June 21, 2017, Wednesday // 09:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Justice minister Francois Bayrou is quitting French government

France's justice minister Francois Bayrou, a key ally of President Emmanuel Macron, told AFP Wednesday he was quitting the government, as his party battles a funding scandal.
"I have taken a decision not to be part of the next government," Bayrou said, adding that he would hold a press conference at 5:00 pm (1500 GMT). Bayrou's small centrist MoDem party is facing allegations it used European parliamentary funds to pay assistants actually based in France./ Focus News Agency

