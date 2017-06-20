Deputy PM Valeri Simeonov: It is better to have dialogue with Turkey

It is better to have a dialogue with Turkey than an exacerbation in relations, Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov told BTV’s morning show.
The recent visit of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov to Turkey and his meeting with Turkish President Recep Erdogan was a right move. Turkey is a neighbor country with which Bulgaria has to deal carefully, Simeonov said.
"We should not be interested that much in the global relations between Turkey and the EU. Let us make a readmission agreement, guarantee that our territory will not be crowded with refugees, but we could return them and they will accept them," he added.
He also said that Bulgaria ranks first among the EU states in the protection against migrants and one of the reasons for this is the fence on the Bulgarian-Turkish border, which is close to completion./ Focus News Agency

