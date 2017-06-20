Bulgaria and Macedonia Close to Neighbourhood Treaty
Bulgaria and Macedonia are very close to signing their good-neighbourhood treaty, Prime Ministers Boyko Borisov and Zoran Zaev said after a meeting in Sofia. Zaev said he is confident that the signing will occur as soon as August 2, FOCUS News Agency reported.
“This is good both for Brussels and our citizens, as we do not have the right to keep the citizens of the Balkans outside the big European family for such a long time,” Borisov said.
The countries should overcome divisions, together celebrate their historical heroes and focus on infrastructure projects in order to change the Balkans in the next 10 years, according to PM Borisov.
He also said that Bulgaria wants a stable Macedonia and is ready to support and assist the neighbour on its way to NATO and EU membership. Despite the help, however, it is up to the political elite of Macedonia to make the important steps towards membership, he added.
Macedonia will seek support from Greece as well.
“Today Macedonia closes a chapter of a history of nationalism and hatred. We are opening a chapter of European future for all. The history can only bring us closer, not divide us,” Zaev said.
- » Champs-Elysees car attacker was on terror watchlist
- » Prof. Anna Krasteva: Brexit manages to consolidate pro-European attitudes and reduce Euroscepticism
- » Ukrainian President Will Meet Trump on Tuesday
- » Chief Prosecutor calls for less politics around judicial reform
- » Trade Union in Interior Ministry to Consider Protests Against Low Wages
- » Trial of Burgas Airport Terrorist Attack Fails to Start for 5th Time