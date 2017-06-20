Bulgaria and Macedonia Close to Neighbourhood Treaty

Bulgaria and Macedonia are very close to signing their good-neighbourhood treaty, Prime Ministers Boyko Borisov and Zoran Zaev said after a meeting in Sofia. Zaev said he is confident that the signing will occur as soon as August 2, FOCUS News Agency reported.

“This is good both for Brussels and our citizens, as we do not have the right to keep the citizens of the Balkans outside the big European family for such a long time,” Borisov said.

The countries should overcome divisions, together celebrate their historical heroes and focus on infrastructure projects in order to change the Balkans in the next 10 years, according to PM Borisov.

He also said that Bulgaria wants a stable Macedonia and is ready to support and assist the neighbour on its way to NATO and EU membership. Despite the help, however, it is up to the political elite of Macedonia to make the important steps towards membership, he added.

Macedonia will seek support from Greece as well.

“Today Macedonia closes a chapter of a history of nationalism and hatred. We are opening a chapter of European future for all. The history can only bring us closer, not divide us,” Zaev said.