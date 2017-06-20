Premier Filip on a Working Visit to Brussels

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | June 20, 2017, Tuesday // 14:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Premier Filip on a Working Visit to Brussels photo: pixabay.com

Prime Minister Pavel Filip is paying a working visit to Brussels during June 20 – 21. According to the Government’s press service, the Premier will have meetings with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk and Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, IPN reports.


The discussions between the officials will center on the internal political situation, the Moldova –European Union agenda, financial assistance, regional situation and other topical issues.


The results of the visits and the future objectives set by the sides will be announced in a news conference that Premier Filip will hold in concert with Commissioner Johannes Hahn on June 21. / Focus News Agency

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pavel Filip, Brussel, visit, European Council, Donald Tusk
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria