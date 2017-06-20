Premier Filip on a Working Visit to Brussels

Prime Minister Pavel Filip is paying a working visit to Brussels during June 20 – 21. According to the Government’s press service, the Premier will have meetings with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk and Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, IPN reports.



The discussions between the officials will center on the internal political situation, the Moldova –European Union agenda, financial assistance, regional situation and other topical issues.



The results of the visits and the future objectives set by the sides will be announced in a news conference that Premier Filip will hold in concert with Commissioner Johannes Hahn on June 21. / Focus News Agency