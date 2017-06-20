Merkel Ready to Consider Macron Eurozone Reform Ideas

World » EU | June 20, 2017, Tuesday // 13:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Merkel Ready to Consider Macron Eurozone Reform Ideas

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday she was prepared to "consider" new French President Emmanuel Macron's proposals for a shake-up of the eurozone, AFP reported.
Speaking to business leaders, Merkel said "we could of course consider a common finance minister, if the circumstances are right," citing one of Macron's frequently touted ideas.
"We could also consider a euro-budget if it is clear that we are really strengthening the structure of the economy and doing sensible things," she added, backing another suggestion by the French leader./ Focus News Agency

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Angela Merkel, proposals, Eurozone, Emmanuel Macron
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria