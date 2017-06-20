Merkel Ready to Consider Macron Eurozone Reform Ideas

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday she was prepared to "consider" new French President Emmanuel Macron's proposals for a shake-up of the eurozone, AFP reported.

Speaking to business leaders, Merkel said "we could of course consider a common finance minister, if the circumstances are right," citing one of Macron's frequently touted ideas.

"We could also consider a euro-budget if it is clear that we are really strengthening the structure of the economy and doing sensible things," she added, backing another suggestion by the French leader./ Focus News Agency