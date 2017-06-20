Champs-Elysees car attacker was on terror watchlist

A driver who attacked police on Paris's Champs-Elysees on Monday was a 31-year-old man who had been on a security watchlist since 2015 for membership of "the radical Islamist movement," sources close to the probe said.
The man died after ramming a car into a police van on the prestigious avenue. Police sources told AFP that a Kalashnikov assault rifle, handguns and gas canisters were found in the vehicle./ Focus News Agency

 

 

