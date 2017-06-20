Brexit consolidates pro-European attitudes, curbs Euroscepticism

Sofia. Brexit manages to consolidate pro-European attitudes and reduce Euroscepticism, political scientist Prof. Anna Krasteva, an expert in European politics, told FOCUS Radio’s Good Morning Bulgaria.

It is very important that the European citizens have become more Europeans amid Brexit, she said. According to a recent poll in 10 European countries, a clear majority of 63% like the European Union and want to stay within it, versus only 18% who would like to leave the union. Secondly, Euro-optimism is increasing in many countries such as Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, even the UK. It has increased by 10%, she noted.

If the European and British leaders succeed in identifying a joint opportunity for the two societies in this difficult Brexit period, then they will meet people’s expectations, Krasteva commented.

Nevertheless, the divorce will be a long and tough battle, according to her. For the first day of negotiations, the score is 1:0 for the EU, she added. The UK entered the negotiations too ambitious, seeking simultaneously a divorce and new relations thereafter. As a very complex balance and a big, crucial, leadership challenge, Brexit is difficult for now for Theresa May and the British press has not saved criticism. May’s stand is very weakened from different perspectives, Krasteva said.