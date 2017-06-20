Ukrainian President Will Meet Trump on Tuesday
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday, Poroshenko's office said, Reuters reported.
"It is very important that my meeting, as the Ukrainian president, in the White House will be earlier than Putin's meeting," it quoted Poroshenko, who is already in the United States, as saying.
It will be their first meeting since Trump took office on Jan. 20
