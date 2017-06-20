Chief Prosecutor calls for less politics around judicial reform

Politics | June 20, 2017, Tuesday // 08:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Chief Prosecutor calls for less politics around judicial reform

Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov called for more law and less politics to enable the judicial reform. He spoke at a chess meeting with investigators and members of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), with the participation of Russian chess player and MP Anatoly Karpov, a reporter of FOCUS News Agency said.
Tsatsarov said that firstly those who lead this match (the demands for judicial reform) have to say what this reform is about. “If I hear clear ideas, I could comment on them," he said.
He went on saying that the first direct election of SJC members by the judges and the prosecutors is the meaningful response about the judicial reform.
The debate for the judicial reform includes the creation of an independent institution able to investigate potential irregularities linked to high-ranking prosecutors.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sotir Tsatsarov, Supreme Judicial Council, Law
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria