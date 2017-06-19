PM Boyko Borisov Refuses to Мeet with Russian Deputy

Business | June 19, 2017, Monday // 16:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: PM Boyko Borisov Refuses to Мeet with Russian Deputy facebook

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has refused to meet with Russian chess player and deputy Anatoly Karpov for his statement that the Cyrillic alphabet comes from Byzantium, the government’s press office confirmed, according to FOCUS News Agency.

The meeting was scheduled for 11:30 local time but was cancelled by Borisov after Karpov said in a TV interview that the Cyrillic alphabet had come from Byzantium.

Karpov was invited to Bulgaria by the leader of Ataka party, Volen Siderov.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Byzantium, Anatoly Karpov, Boyko Borisov, Cyrillic alphabet
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria