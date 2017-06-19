PM Boyko Borisov Refuses to Мeet with Russian Deputy

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has refused to meet with Russian chess player and deputy Anatoly Karpov for his statement that the Cyrillic alphabet comes from Byzantium, the government’s press office confirmed, according to FOCUS News Agency.



The meeting was scheduled for 11:30 local time but was cancelled by Borisov after Karpov said in a TV interview that the Cyrillic alphabet had come from Byzantium.



Karpov was invited to Bulgaria by the leader of Ataka party, Volen Siderov.



