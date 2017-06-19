PM Boyko Borisov Refuses to Мeet with Russian Deputy
Business | June 19, 2017, Monday // 16:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has refused to meet with Russian chess player and deputy Anatoly Karpov for his statement that the Cyrillic alphabet comes from Byzantium, the government’s press office confirmed, according to FOCUS News Agency.
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has refused to meet with Russian chess player and deputy Anatoly Karpov for his statement that the Cyrillic alphabet comes from Byzantium, the government’s press office confirmed, according to FOCUS News Agency.
The meeting was scheduled for 11:30 local time but was cancelled by Borisov after Karpov said in a TV interview that the Cyrillic alphabet had come from Byzantium.
Karpov was invited to Bulgaria by the leader of Ataka party, Volen Siderov.
- » Top 10 Places to Visit in Plovdiv
- » McDonald's ended its sponsorship of the Olympic Games three years early
- » European Commission Approves Bulgaria's Measures in Support to BDZ
- » Bulgaria’s Former King and PM Simeon II Celebrates his 80th Birthday
- » Wizz Air to Launch 2 New Flights from Sofia in 2018
- » Price Levels For Consumer Goods and Services Differed Widely in the EU For 2016
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)