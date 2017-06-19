Trade Union in Interior Ministry to Consider Protests Against Low Wages
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Trade Union Federation of Employees at the Interior Ministry disagrees with the minister and will discuss and decide on protests in Sofia and the country at a meeting on June 24 and 25, the federation said.
The Trade Union Federation of Employees at the Interior Ministry disagrees with the minister and will discuss and decide on protests in Sofia and the country at a meeting on June 24 and 25, the federation said.
The employees disagree with low wages. They will start talks with other trade unions both inside and outside the Interior Ministry for their support to the protests.
- » Trial of Burgas Airport Terrorist Attack Fails to Start for 5th Time
- » 6 from Judges’ Quota Elected for Bulgaria’s Next Supreme Judicial Council
- » The Bulgarian Justice Minister is on a Working Visit to Brussels on 19 and 20 June
- » PM Boyko Borisov: 'Any Administrative Burden or Delay Create Tension in Society
- » Registration of New Cars Will Be Eased
- » Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev: 'Government Pleased with European Fund Absorption'
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)