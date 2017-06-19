Trade Union in Interior Ministry to Consider Protests Against Low Wages

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 19, 2017, Monday // 15:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Trade Union in Interior Ministry to Consider Protests Against Low Wages pixabay.com

The Trade Union Federation of Employees at the Interior Ministry disagrees with the minister and will discuss and decide on protests in Sofia and the country at a meeting on June 24 and 25, the federation said.

The employees disagree with low wages. They will start talks with other trade unions both inside and outside the Interior Ministry for their support to the protests.

