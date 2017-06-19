Bulgarian ambassador to London: 'Attack at Finsbury Park Mosque is Defined as Potential Terrorist Attack'

pixabay.com

''The attack near the mosque in Finsbury Park in London is defined as a potential terrorist attack'', the Bulgarian ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland, Konstantin Dimitrov, said, according to  FOCUS News Agency.

So far, there is no information about injured Bulgarians.

''The investigation is at its early stage, we observe the situation'', Dimitrov added. The investigation began immediately after the attack and the area was cut off by the police.

