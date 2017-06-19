NIMH: Yellow Code for Strong Wind in 8 Regions

Bulgaria: NIMH: Yellow Code for Strong Wind in 8 Regions pixabay.com

A yellow code for strong wind is valid for 8 regions of the country today, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said.

The regions are Kardzhali, Haskovo, Yambol, Sliven, Burgas, Shumen, Varna and Dobrich. There the north-northeastern wind will reach an average speed of 14-17 m/sec, at moments up to 20-22 m/sec.

Today the weather will be mostly cloudy. There will be new rains in many areas, sometimes intense and with thunders. The wind will be moderate, in the southeastern half of the country strong.

Maximum temperatures will stand at between 20° and 25°.

Atmospheric pressure slightly exceeds the average for June.

Conditions for mountain tourism are bad, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) announced.

Everywhere the weather is foggy and rainy, with strong wind. Temperatures stand at around 7-8 degrees.

MRS does not recommend mountain trips or walks, tourists are advised to stay home.

No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.

