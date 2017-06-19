SpaceX delays Bulgaria Satellite Again, Plans 'Doubleheader'
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said Sunday that the rocket launch company could be in line for a twin bill this weekend.
At about 3:29 p.m., the company posted on Twitter that its launch of a Bulgarian satellite, which had been planned for Monday morning, was going to be pushed back to either Friday or Saturday.
In a follow-up message, it said that, paired with a planned launch of a communications satellite on Sunday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, it “could be a weekend doubleheader.”
Both payloads will take off on a Falcon 9 rocket.
The company blamed a valve on the rocket’s fairing for the latest delay.
A two-hour window was scheduled to open at 2:10 p.m. Monday.
The launch date for this mission has been delayed multiple times. On Thursday, it appeared on track for Monday’s liftoff after SpaceX conducted its routine static-fire tests.
But Saturday's Tweet changed that.
Once the rocket does launch, it will carry BulgariaSat-1, the country’s first geostationary telecommunications satellite.
SpaceX has three planned launches from Florida in July.
Officials with Bulgaria Sat, the largest provider of pay-TV services in Bulgaria, blamed weather forecasts for the initial June 15 delay.
The Bulgaria Sat launch will mark the second time SpaceX relaunches a rocket booster, following the March 30 relaunch of a booster from Florida.
