6 from Judges’ Quota Elected for Bulgaria’s Next Supreme Judicial Council

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 19, 2017, Monday // 11:50| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 6 from Judges’ Quota Elected for Bulgaria’s Next Supreme Judicial Council bnt.bg

Five Supreme Judges and one Chairperson of a District Court have been elected members of the next Supreme Judicial Council from the judges’ quota. This was decided by the judges at the first direct elections of the governing body of the judiciary on 18th of June. The General Assembly meeting ended shortly before 23:00 and the results were announced, according to BNT.

Krasimir Shekerdzhiev, Atanaska Disheva, Olga Kerelska, Boryana Dimitrova and Sevdalin Mavrov are the new members of the Supreme Judicial Council in the College of Judges, the Chair of the Electoral Commission of the General Assembly of the Judges, Svetla Dimitrova, announced after the re-vote held on Sunday evening.

She reported that from 2,238 judges with the right to vote, 1,922 voted.

10 ballots were invalid.

467 people used paper ballots to vote, while 1,455 judges voted electronically.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Supreme Judges, District Court, General Assembly, judges
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria