6 from Judges’ Quota Elected for Bulgaria’s Next Supreme Judicial Council

Five Supreme Judges and one Chairperson of a District Court have been elected members of the next Supreme Judicial Council from the judges’ quota. This was decided by the judges at the first direct elections of the governing body of the judiciary on 18th of June. The General Assembly meeting ended shortly before 23:00 and the results were announced, according to BNT.

Krasimir Shekerdzhiev, Atanaska Disheva, Olga Kerelska, Boryana Dimitrova and Sevdalin Mavrov are the new members of the Supreme Judicial Council in the College of Judges, the Chair of the Electoral Commission of the General Assembly of the Judges, Svetla Dimitrova, announced after the re-vote held on Sunday evening.

She reported that from 2,238 judges with the right to vote, 1,922 voted.

10 ballots were invalid.

467 people used paper ballots to vote, while 1,455 judges voted electronically.