The Bulgarian Justice Minister is on a Working Visit to Brussels on 19 and 20 June

Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Justice Minister is on a Working Visit to Brussels on 19 and 20 June

The Bulgarian Justice Minister Tsetska Tsacheva will make a working visit to the Belgian capital Brussels on June 19 and 20, the press center of the ministry said.

The visit includes meetings with Christine Roger, the Director General of DG Justice and Home Affairs, General Secretariat of the EU Council, Pavel Svoboda, Chair of the European Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee (JURI), and Paraskevi Mihu , Deputy Secretary General of the European Commission.

It is expected that the during the meetings there will be discussions on the priorities for the Ministry of Justice during the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, as well as current issues on the European agenda.

Tags: Brussels, Ministry of Justice, Tsetska Tsacheva
