Theresa May: 'London Van Incident is Potential Terrorist Attack'

World | June 19, 2017, Monday // 10:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Theresa May: 'London Van Incident is Potential Terrorist Attack'

British Prime Minister Theresa May said an incident in which a van ploughed through pedestrians near a mosque in north London overnight was being treated "as a potential terrorist attack", AFP reported.
"I will chair an emergency meeting later this morning. All my thoughts are with the victims, their families and the emergency services on the scene," she said in a statement on Monday.

