Theresa May: 'London Van Incident is Potential Terrorist Attack'
World | June 19, 2017, Monday // 10:05| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
British Prime Minister Theresa May said an incident in which a van ploughed through pedestrians near a mosque in north London overnight was being treated "as a potential terrorist attack", AFP reported.
British Prime Minister Theresa May said an incident in which a van ploughed through pedestrians near a mosque in north London overnight was being treated "as a potential terrorist attack", AFP reported.
"I will chair an emergency meeting later this morning. All my thoughts are with the victims, their families and the emergency services on the scene," she said in a statement on Monday.
- » London Van Crash: Casualties as Vehicle Collides with Pedestrians
- » Forest fire in Portugal kills at least 57 people
- » 5.3 earthquake strikes the coast of western Turkey
- » One killed and at least five people wounded in explosion at Bogota mall
- » Toll Rises to at Least 30 Dead in London Tower Block Fire
- » Russian Аrmy Says May Have Killed IS Chief
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)