London Van Crash: Casualties as Vehicle Collides with Pedestrians

World | June 19, 2017, Monday
Several people have been injured after a van struck a crowd of pedestrians near a north London mosque in what police have called a "major incident", reported BBC.

One person was arrested following the collision near Finsbury Park Mosque in Seven Sisters Road.

Officers were called at 00.20 BST and remain at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said a van "intentionally" ran over worshippers.

Many of the victims are believed to have just left evening prayers after breaking the Ramadan fast.

 London Ambulance Service said it had sent "a number of resources" to the scene.

One eyewitness who lives in a flat on Seven Sisters Road told the BBC she saw people "shouting and screaming".

"Everyone was shouting 'a van's hit people'.

"There was this white van stopped outside Finsbury Park Mosque that seems to have hit people who were coming out of the mosque after prayers finished."

She said the road was "backed up" with police cars, ambulance and fire engines.London Ambulance Service deputy director of operations Kevin Bate said: "We have sent a number of ambulance crews, advance paramedics and specialist responses teams to the scene. 

