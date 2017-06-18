Summer festival OPERA OPEN 2017 - Plovdiv
From June 10 to July 29, 2017 at the Ancient theatre Plovdiv
Program:
Sat, June 10
Opening: ORPHEUS & PAGANINI
Sat, June 17
TRAVIATA – G. Verdi
First stage performance by Opera Plovdiv
Wed, June 21
GREAT PIANO CONCERTS
Virtuoso pianist PLAMENA MANGOVA, second prize winner of XVI Queen Elisabeth International Music Competition, performs Grieg and Gershiwn
Sat, June 24
ROMEO AND JULIET
Thu, July6
DON QUIXITE
A dance performance of ballet ARABESQUE and the orchestra of Opera Plovdiv
Sat, July 8
CHICAGO
Coproduction of State Opera Plovdiv and State musical theatre Stephan Macedonski
Sat, July 15
LA FORZA DEL DESTINO – G. Verdi
International co-production
Fri, July 21
TURANDOT– Puccini
with the attendance of Lila Lee and Kamen Chachev
Sun, July 23
THE SOUND OF STRADIVARIUS
with the attendence of Chamber Stradivarius Orchestra, Holland
Wed, July 26
VIVA L’OPERETTA
Sat, July 29
AIDA – G. Verdi
OPERA OPEN is part of the program of Plovdiv - European Capital of Culture 2019!
