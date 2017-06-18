Summer festival OPERA OPEN 2017 - Plovdiv

Bulgaria: Summer festival OPERA OPEN 2017 - Plovdiv

From June 10 to July 29, 2017 at the Ancient theatre Plovdiv

Program: 

Sat, June 10
Opening: ORPHEUS & PAGANINI

Sat, June 17
TRAVIATA – G. Verdi
First stage performance by Opera Plovdiv

Wed, June 21

GREAT PIANO CONCERTS

Virtuoso pianist PLAMENA MANGOVA, second prize winner of XVI Queen Elisabeth International Music Competition, performs Grieg and Gershiwn

Sat, June 24
ROMEO AND JULIET

Thu, July6
DON QUIXITE 

A dance performance of ballet ARABESQUE and the orchestra of Opera Plovdiv

Sat, July 8
CHICAGO
Coproduction of State Opera Plovdiv and State musical theatre Stephan Macedonski

Sat, July 15
LA FORZA DEL DESTINO – G. Verdi 

International co-production 
 

Fri, July 21
TURANDOT– Puccini
with the attendance of Lila Lee and Kamen Chachev 

Sun, July 23
THE SOUND OF STRADIVARIUS
with the attendence of Chamber Stradivarius Orchestra, Holland 

Wed, July 26
VIVA L’OPERETTA

Sat, July 29
AIDA – G. Verdi

OPERA OPEN is part of the program of Plovdiv - European Capital of Culture 2019!

 

VisitPlovdiv

