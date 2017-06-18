Dance show NEO DERVISH at the ancient theater in Plovdiv

Society » CULTURE | June 18, 2017, Sunday // 10:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Dance show NEO DERVISH at the ancient theater in Plovdiv

NEO DERVISH - dance and music show by Ziya Azazi and 3inSpirit for the first time at the Ancient theatre- Plovdiv 

"By this performance we would like to inspire something beyond words, but in the field of emotions and senses ... Something to provoke one's spirit and concience to seek harder for where they come from and what they are part of! "

Ziya Azazi - choreogeph, dancer

Burak Malçok - ney

Aleksander Petrov - jazz and drums

Ivan Shopov, Valentin Ganev

Stephan Shterev в(3inSpirit) - co-author, director and producer

 

Ancient Theatre Plovdiv | Tue, June 20 | 9:00 pm |

 

VisitPlovdiv.com

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Neo Dervish, Plovdiv, dance show
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria