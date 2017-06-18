Dance show NEO DERVISH at the ancient theater in Plovdiv
NEO DERVISH - dance and music show by Ziya Azazi and 3inSpirit for the first time at the Ancient theatre- Plovdiv
"By this performance we would like to inspire something beyond words, but in the field of emotions and senses ... Something to provoke one's spirit and concience to seek harder for where they come from and what they are part of! "
Ziya Azazi - choreogeph, dancer
Burak Malçok - ney
Aleksander Petrov - jazz and drums
Ivan Shopov, Valentin Ganev
Stephan Shterev в(3inSpirit) - co-author, director and producer
Ancient Theatre Plovdiv | Tue, June 20 | 9:00 pm |
