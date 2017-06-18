5.3 earthquake strikes the coast of western Turkey

World | June 18, 2017, Sunday
Bulgaria: 5.3 earthquake strikes the coast of western Turkey

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck off the coast of western Turkey on Saturday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).


The quake struck Izmir's Karaburun district at 10.50 p.m. local time (0850MT), the authority said. The quake followed a previous earthquake of 4.2 magnitude which struck at 10:33 p.m.


Effects of the quake have been felt on Turkey's west coast, especially in Izmir and nearby provinces.
The earthquakes come not even a week after a 6.2-magnitude undersea quake shook the Greek island of Lesbos and Turkey's west, killing one woman and injuring at least 15 others. The tremor displaced more than 800 people

Tags: Earthquake, turkey, Aegean Sea
