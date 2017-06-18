One killed and at least five people wounded in explosion at Bogota mall

A French national was killed and at least five people wounded Saturday when an explosion rocked an upscale Bogota mall, the mayor said.

"This cowardly terrorist attack at the Centro Andino mall is deeply distressing," Mayor Enrique Penalosa said, without giving details on the blast or who may have been behind it.

A French national, a woman, was killed, he said.

President Juan Manuel Santos condemned the attack and ordered National Police chief General Jorge Nieto to investigate.

Police said an explosion tore through a restroom area of the mall, crowded with shoppers ahead of Father's Day, in an upscale area of the Colombian capital that is popular with foreign nationals. / Focus News Agency