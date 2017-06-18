One killed and at least five people wounded in explosion at Bogota mall

World | June 18, 2017, Sunday // 09:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: One killed and at least five people wounded in explosion at Bogota mall

A French national was killed and at least five people wounded Saturday when an explosion rocked an upscale Bogota mall, the mayor said.
"This cowardly terrorist attack at the Centro Andino mall is deeply distressing," Mayor Enrique Penalosa said, without giving details on the blast or who may have been behind it.
A French national, a woman, was killed, he said.
President Juan Manuel Santos condemned the attack and ordered National Police chief General Jorge Nieto to investigate.
Police said an explosion tore through a restroom area of the mall, crowded with shoppers ahead of Father's Day, in an upscale area of the Colombian capital that is popular with foreign nationals. / Focus News Agency

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bogota, mall, explosion, killed
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria