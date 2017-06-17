Conference on Cyprus will take place in Switzerland

The United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Cyprus Espen Barth Eide announced on Friday that the Conference on Cyprus will take place in Crans-Montana, SwitzerlandEkathimerini writes.


Speaking after meeting with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Eide said that both sides made it clear to him they will be going there on June 28 “with the ambition to solve the problem,” but conceded that clinching an agreement “is not a given.”
“We have to be honest about that. It is not getting easier just because we go to Switzerland but there is determination and willingness that I can register now that we go with that ambition,” he said. “If we succeed it doesn’t mean that all work is over and we can go straight to a referendum.”


Apart from the participation of Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, the conference will also be attended 

