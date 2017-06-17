Minister Radev: Only 5 km left for the completion of the protection facility at the border between Bulgaria and Turkey

Minister Valentin Radev: Only 5 km left for the completion of the protection facility at the border protection facility between Bulgaria and Turkey. This was said by the Interior Minister Valentin Radev, FOCUS News Agency reported

"Now it seems to me that there must be a second phase - to build on. This facility is the physical, mechanical barrier. It would be better if we succeed with these funds, because we have given 100 million euros only to us for the fence and everything related to it, and now to build and add to where there is a need, Radev pointed out.