June 17, 2017, Saturday
Bulgaria: Rainy weather today in Bulgaria, conditions for tourism are bad

Conditions for tourism on the mountains are bad, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) told FOCUS News Agency.
Almost everywhere there will be rainy weather. It will be cloudy and foggy. The wind is moderate.

