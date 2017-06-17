Rainy weather today in Bulgaria, conditions for tourism are bad
Society | June 17, 2017, Saturday // 14:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Conditions for tourism on the mountains are bad, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) told FOCUS News Agency.
Conditions for tourism on the mountains are bad, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) told FOCUS News Agency.
Almost everywhere there will be rainy weather. It will be cloudy and foggy. The wind is moderate.
- » NIMH: Weather Will be Sunny, Max. Temperatures Between 26° and 31°
- » NIMH: Rains with Thunders Over Eastern and Southwestern Regions, Max Temperatures 26°-31°
- » Seismologists Do Not Expect New Strong Quakes in Greece and Turkey
- » Mostly Sunny, Max Temperatures 28°-33°, in Sofia 29°
- » Deputy Prime Minister: 'The State Should Encourage Young People to Stay in the Country'
- » General Manager of the Bulgarian Red Cross: 'Every 2 Seconds Someone Needs Blood in Bulgaria'
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)